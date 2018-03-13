Thuzio Executive Club

Pitching Investors
Don't Try to Find Investors for Your Company Before You Do This
Give your investors a reason to think you'll be successful with or without them.
Advice
The Most Important Advice I Give to Young Entrepreneurs
Are you more credible than your competitors?
Brick and Mortar
Why Ecommerce Brands Harry's and Warby Parker Opened Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Co-founder Jeffrey Raider discusses the importance of creating in-person experiences for ecommerce brands.
Company Culture
What Happened When This Shaving Startup Bought a 100-Year-Old German Manufacturing Company
The two businesses had very different ideas about company culture.
Daymond John
Daymond John's Best, Surprising Advice for Entrepreneurs? Get a 9 to 5 Job.
Make your business your homework.
Daymond John
Why Daymond John's 'Overnight Success' Took Years to Accomplish
The FUBU founder worked at Red Lobster while creating his clothing company.
Leadership Strategy
Employees at This Company Believed It Was Stuck at No. 3 in the Industry, but This Business Leader Showed Them How to Think Bigger
Steve Collis, CEO of AmeriSourceBergen, shares how he developed "intellectual confidence" in his company.
Entrepreneurship
Are Entrepreneurs Born or Made?
Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer shares career insights and his entrepreneurial origins.
Starting a Business
How to Handle Multiple Roles When Starting a Business
Jon Oringer on the benefits of wearing multiple hats during the early stages of Shutterstock.
Health and Wellness
The Restaurant Industry Has Changed a Lot in 30 Years -- and That's Good for Health-Conscious Millennials
Michelin-starred chef David Bouley says awareness about health issues has transformed the way he runs his food empire.
Success Strategies
3 Tips for Longevity From One of Okinawa's Oldest Residents
Chef David Bouley describes what he learned talking to centenarians during a recent trip to Japan.
Sports Businesses
Hall-of-Famer Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez on How the Business of Baseball Has Changed
Now a $6-billion industry, America's pastime is bigger than ever.
Motivation
Celebrated Former MLB Catcher Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez on What It Takes to Make It Big
If you want to be the best at what you do, do it with your heart.
Success Stories
NBA Champion John Salley Sits Down for an In-depth Interview and Retrospective
Four- time NBA Champion John Salley share insights and stories from his day as one of basketball's greatest, to his newfound achievements in entrepreneurship.
Money Management
NBA Champion John Salley Talks About the Difference Between Being 'Rich' and Being 'Wealthy.'
Salley discusses younger players' struggle to manage money.