Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy

Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways:

Building an Omnichannel Brand - The many channels of information flowing at us every day can make it difficult to figure out the best way to build a brand. Stephanie Sollers believes partnerships with companies like Virtual Dining Concepts is vital in today's economy.

It's Not Just the Burger, It's the Brand - Stephanie Sollers has the unique opportunity to collaborate with brands, such as the massive Mr. Beast operation, to create brand stories beyond the products they have to offer. Storytelling can be done through packaging, videos, and more.

The Creator Economy - By tapping into the creator economy, brands can reach massive, devoted audiences through collaborations and re-thinking old concepts in new ways. Virtual Dining Concepts knows that attention is a currency in the modern era and is partnering with some of the best in the world at getting positive attention.

***

Stephanie Sollers, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts, uses boxing for self-care and inspiration.

"I think it's an incredibly challenging sport. It's scary and you're always improving. It's always getting harder," says Stephanie Sollers to Restaurant Influencers podcast host Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

The inspiration drawn from sports and athletes has pushed Stephanie Sollers to create unique opportunities for brands to collaborate with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) as they build their visibility through incredible stories. That's despite the shortening attention span of the modern consumer.

"It's incredibly hard to build any brand. There's so many channels, there's so many new brands out there, and it's competitive. It's getting more expensive to gain any visibility with a new audience if you don't already have brand recognition," says the VDC CEO.

"If you are going to build a brand online, why not partner with somebody who has built their entire world by communicating with an audience online?"

The Virtual Dining Concepts company boasts amazing numbers and a portfolio of hugely popular partners, such as Mariah Carey (Mariah's Cookies), Mario Lopez (Mario's Tortas Lopez), FaZe Clan (FaZe Subs), and top YouTuber and Philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson and his Mr. Beast Burgers.

"For Virtual Dining Concepts, that makes us a little bit different than the other companies in this space," says Stephanie Sollers about working with VDC. "We partner with creators and with brands who have a combined social reach of around 2 billion."

The creator economy is sometimes a way for individuals to leverage their popularity for deals. Soon though, if properly executed, these individuals transition from representing brands to becoming brands themselves.

That's where Virtual Dining Concepts can step in to capitalize on this new terrain. That is done through telling brand stories that are tangible, memorable, and shareable.

"From the packaging experience to the QR codes where you can engage in unique content to our social communication with our audience," Sollers says of VDC's partnerships. "It is not just the burger, but it is about the brand and it's about being part of a brand story."

Relationships, innovation, and storytelling are at the foundation of Virtual Dining Concepts' model which has led to impactful collaborations with kitchens and creators.

As they continue to be amongst the leaders in digital hospitality, the next round for VDC will indeed be a knockout.

***

NOMINATE A RESTAURANT INFLUENCER — Do you know someone who is killing it on social media? Let us know by emailing influencers@calibbq.media or sending the @calibbqmedia team a DM on social media.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by DAVO. Never worry about sales tax again. Try DAVO and get your first month free. And AtmosphereTV - TV to Enhance Your Business. Try AtmosphereTV.

Latest

Leadership

Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy

Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14 Days

Regardless of what goals you want to achieve in 2023 and beyond, there is one skill you'll need above all else.

Watch now
Living

This Biomedical Engineer Set Out on a Mission to Provide Other Moms With The Support She Lacked That Left Her Broken

The founder and CEO of SimpliFed shares how her company supports all parents through their baby-feeding journey from pregnancy to weaning.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The Surprise Move That Resulted in a $100K Investment

On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' one entrepreneur literally moves our board of investors.

Watch now
Leadership

CNBC's Julia Boorstin Shares What Happens When Women Lead

Journalist and author Julia Boorstin sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss her new book When Women Lead, What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn From Them.

Watch now
Living

Best Holiday Gifts, Tech and Gear for Entrepreneurs

Gadget and lifestyle guru Mario Armstrong handpicks the perfect gifts for the entrepreneur in your life — you!

Watch now
Science & Technology

David Zhao of Chubby Cattle on Sacrificing Everything To Succeed

Interview with David Zhao about getting on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2022, what goes into creating a successful business, and why everyone should create social media content.

Watch now
Starting a Business

5-Minute Mentor: How Do I Get My Products In Front of Customers Online?

Here's how to incorporate e-commerce into your existing brick-and-mortar sales.

Watch now
Health & Wellness

You're Not Lazy — You're Burnt Out. Here Are The 5 Warning Signs.

Entrepreneur burnout can land you in the emergency ward. Learn how to spot the signs now before it's too late.

Watch now
Fundraising

Will a Professional Mermaid's Business Idea Sink or Swim?

See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'

Watch now
Growing a Business

How Do You Acquire Clients in Any Situation? You Need to Ask These Questions.

The founder and CEO of Sparkling Results shares her advice for anyone looking to have meaningful money-making conversations.

Watch now
Leadership

Hospitality Leadership Coach Matt Rolfe on Being Vulnerable and Sharing Your Truth

Interview with Hospitality Leadership Coach Matt Rolfe about setting boundaries in life and work, creating positive leverage, and being honest with your team.

Watch now
Growing a Business

5-Minute Mentor: How Do I Generate Leads Without Annoying People?

Here's how to test your idea and bring it to market in an impactful way.

Watch now
Life Hacks

The Top 5 All-Time Best Productivity Hacks You've Never Heard Of

Want to combat chronic procrastination? Use these top five productivity hacks to put an end to this debilitating nuisance.

Watch now
Business News

How to Identify Your X Factor So You Can Monetize Your Gifts

The founder and CEO of Rock Your Gift shares what to ask yourself to find your X factor, and explains how he's helping coaches and speakers define their unique message to grow their platform and visibility to attract consistent clients.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • 5-Minute Mentor
    Our mentors sit down with small business owners to find solutions to their most pressing pain points — in five minutes or less.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.