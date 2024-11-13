There are many well-known tips for hiring the right people, but I learned a phrase from an old colleague that completely transformed how I teach others to hire.

There is nothing worse than a bad hire. It's always easy to see why a hire was a bad one in retrospect, but it can be challenging to detect early signs of someone who will derail your company.

Years ago, I hired someone who had a substantial negative impact on my business. As a CEO and founder, I learned that while I had many leadership skills, hiring was one that I struggled with. This mistake led me to spend years studying the topic. Now, my company trains the world's top military units to become effective tactical leaders.

