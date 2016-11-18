5 Much Healthier Drinks You Should Try for Men's Health Awareness Month

'Movember' is when men are encouraged to grow a beard for a good cause and start taking better care of themselves.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's Movember, the month where guys challenge themselves to grow a mustache (some more successfully than others) as part of a global fundraiser focused on raising awareness about men's health issues. But when it comes to their own health, men are consumed by the challenge of growing facial hair and not so much about addressing their preventable health issues.

If we buy into the notion that introducing small, simple changes to the daily routine is an effective way to establish new habits, starting with juices might be a good first step towards better men's health. Active guys like to drink and stay hydrated, for sure, but a lot of times, the beverages they choose are chemical and caffeine laden sports "enhancing" energy drinks… which may be good for giving the kidneys and liver a bit of a workout, but don't do much for the rest of the body.

Increasingly, science is pointing to natural, additive-free fruit and vegetable juices as a good source for not only what the body needs to stay healthy and fit, but also the micro-nutrients and antioxidants that stave off many cancers that target men.

That said, it's important to look for terms like "clean label" and "squeezed fresh" when selecting a juice drink, reports Natalie Sexton of Natalie's Orchid Island Juices. Many of the juices on the market today contain additives like sugar and salt, or preservatives designed to extend shelf like, that aren't doing the body any good at all.

Related: Your Health Is Your True Wealth

Here's a look at five top juice recommendations for men's health:

1. Tomato juice.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, afflicting one in seven men in the U.S. Research suggests that tomato juice may help prevent cancer as well as reduce tumor growth in men with prostate cancer. Researchers found that men who ate more tomatoes and tomato-based products, both raw and cooked, were less likely to develop prostate cancer. Because lycopene binds to cell walls, our bodies have a difficult time extracting it from raw tomatoes, which is why tomato juice is a great, healthy option for men.

Related: How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle While Chowing Down at Lunch Meetings

2. Beet juice.

Beetroot juice is high in NO3, a nitrate. Nitrates widen blood vessels and capillaries, increasing the blood flow throughout the body; In fact, a recent study found that drinking beet juice increased blood flow by almost 40 percent. This helps improve athletic performance, letting oxygen travel to your muscles easier, which in turn aids in better breathing. It also improves male sexual function because of the increased blood flow to the penis.

3. Honey tangerine juice.

Honey tangerine juice has just the right amount of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy eyesight and a healthy immune-system. It is also rich in vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants. These vitamins help your body fight diseases and the effects of aging. Tangerines are also rich in other nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus and folate.

Related: How Getting up at 5 a.m. Has Improved My Health and Productivity

4. Orange juice.

Although it might not come to mind right away, orange juice helps speed up facial hair growth naturally. OJ is very beneficial for male hormones and it increases thyroid activity, which speeds up facial hair, nail and hair growth. Not to mention the naturally occurring vitamin C that is necessary micronutrient for facial hair growth -- which means OJ can help make your Movember facial hair thicker! In addition, orange juice contains beneficial antioxidants and essential nutrients that can promote heart health and maybe even reduce the risk of some chronic diseases.

5. Pineapple juice.

Pineapple juice is great for maintaining good overall health. Pineapples in general are easily digested and won't result in bloating or gas. A cup of pineapple juice provides you with 73 percent of your daily manganese allowance, which is a vital nutrient for healthy bones. Pineapple juice is also high in antioxidants, which keep teeth strong, and vitamin C, which is a known immune system booster. Pineapples are also low calorie, high in water and can provide all-day energy.