Forbes forecasts that by 2025, around 32.6 million Americans will work remotely. If you're an entrepreneur among those clocking in from home, your workspace could likely use some sprucing up. Adding some plants is a great place to start, and now you don't need to worry about having a green thumb, thanks to Plantum.

With Plantum, an AI Plant Identifying app, you can become an amateur botanist with your iPhone or iPad. A lifetime subscription to a Plantum Premium Plan for iOS can be yours for just $14.97 — $45 off the usual price and the best online price — now through January 1 with no coupon code needed.

Let Plantum help you identify over 15,000 plant species with its AI-powered app. Aside from helping you figure out the exact type of plant you're dealing with in only three seconds, you'll also learn how to tend to your plants and keep them healthy. See how much you should water and fertilize them, find the right soil for your plant child, and even discover exactly what level of sunlight they require thanks to the app's unique light meter.

You can diagnose conditions straight from the app and find out how to help. And if you've got enough on your plate as a busy entrepreneur, the app can also help you remember when and how to tend to your plants with a reminder feature.

Get a green thumb with this Plantum - AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan lifetime subscription for just $14.97 (reg. $59), the best price online, now through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

