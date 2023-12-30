Become a Plant Expert with This AI-Powered App, Now $14.97 for Life Spruce up your space with help from this AI-powered plant app.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Forbes forecasts that by 2025, around 32.6 million Americans will work remotely. If you're an entrepreneur among those clocking in from home, your workspace could likely use some sprucing up. Adding some plants is a great place to start, and now you don't need to worry about having a green thumb, thanks to Plantum.

With Plantum, an AI Plant Identifying app, you can become an amateur botanist with your iPhone or iPad. A lifetime subscription to a Plantum Premium Plan for iOS can be yours for just $14.97 — $45 off the usual price and the best online price — now through January 1 with no coupon code needed.

Let Plantum help you identify over 15,000 plant species with its AI-powered app. Aside from helping you figure out the exact type of plant you're dealing with in only three seconds, you'll also learn how to tend to your plants and keep them healthy. See how much you should water and fertilize them, find the right soil for your plant child, and even discover exactly what level of sunlight they require thanks to the app's unique light meter.

You can diagnose conditions straight from the app and find out how to help. And if you've got enough on your plate as a busy entrepreneur, the app can also help you remember when and how to tend to your plants with a reminder feature.

Get a green thumb with this Plantum - AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan lifetime subscription for just $14.97 (reg. $59), the best price online, now through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Hobbies Lifestyle plants AI tools

Most Popular

See all
Business News

She Just Became the First $100 Billion Woman in the World — But She Still Lags Behind the Richest Men

L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers hits a stunning milestone.

By Jonathan Small
Travel

Save on Business Travel with OneAir Elite — Now Just $80 for Life

OneAir Elite makes business travel affordable, and right now it's heavily discounted.

By Entrepreneur Store
Buying / Investing in Business

These AI-Powered Real-Estate Tools are Only $40 Through January 1

Start making more informed investing decisions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

This One Japanese Word Changed the Way I Approached My New Year's Resolutions — Here's How It Can Help You, Too.

Set yourself up for a successful new year by learning how to combine passion, talent, money and giving back.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Science & Technology

The Top 4 Most Bankable AI Skills You Need to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster these four skills, you and your business will be replaced by AI in 2024.

By Ben Angel
Business News

'Free Returns' Policies Are Coming to an End — Replaced By This Other Approach That Could Divide Consumers

Major retailers are getting creative to mitigate profit losses.

By Amanda Breen