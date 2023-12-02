Discover Your New Favorite Show or Movie with This App, Now $39.99 for Life Think of this app as your very own, personalized guide to streaming film and TV.

Entrepreneurs notoriously work more hours a week than the average worker. That's all the more reason to ensure you fit in some good downtime. If you're a fan of watching Netflix and chilling to wind down, there's now an app for that to ensure you don't waste a minute scrolling for new content.

With TeeVee Premium, film and television fans can save time looking for their favorite movies and shows while also being introduced to other content they'll enjoy. And right now, a lifetime subscription to this entertainment tracker is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $89), the best price available on the web.

Millions of people are already taking advantage of TeeVee Premium, which boasts an impressive 4.8 rating on the App Store. This entertainment tracker serves as your very own personalized guide to film and TV as you input what shows and movies you love and get introduced to brand-new content you'll treasure in the future.

Among the app's key features? TV show tracking, which means you'll receive alerts on upcoming episodes and seasons and have a way to organize your favorite watched content easily and conveniently. And once you've logged your faves, you'll be able to discover even more. All of this is rolled out on TeeVee's design-centric approach, so you get to enjoy superior aesthetics as you take advantage of all the info within the app.

Keep track of your entertainment passions easier with a lifetime subscription to TeeVee Premium, just $39.99 (reg. $89), the best price online, right here for a limited time.

