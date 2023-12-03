Don't Miss This Sam's Club Membership Deal for Just $20 Your last chance for a great deal on a membership that helps you save money all year long.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to save money. When juggling personal and business expenses as you build your company, it's even more important to find ways to cut back and save money. One of the best ways to do that is by shopping at a wholesale club like Sam's Club. And when you can sign up for your first year for just $20, that's a deal you can't miss out on.

One of our most popular Cyber Week deals, we've extended its availability to December 3, but after that you won't be able to get it anymore. This is your last chance to lock in a year's membership to Sam's Club for 60% off the $50 retail price — that means you pay just $20.

Sam's Club members can find savings on all kinds of personal and business items. From groceries and furniture to office supplies and even travel, Sam's Club members typically find value unmatched by traditional retail. You'll be able to load up on essentials in bulk at a more significant discount, so you have to make fewer visits and are better able to budget through leaner times. If you need to travel for business, you can even find discounts on hotels, rental cars, and more.

Through December 3 at 11:59 P.m. PT, you can get a one-year membership to Sam's Club with auto-renew for just $20 (reg. $50) — but act fast because this is your last chance to lock in this popular Cyber Week deal.

Prices subject to change.
