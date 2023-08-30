Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs face plenty of challenges and stressors during the work week, and that's why de-stressing on weekends is so essential to maintaining that work-life balance. Per Intermountain Healthcare, one of the best ways anyone can relieve stress and other tension from their day-to-day lives is by moving your body outdoors. If you're an entrepreneur looking to detach from work more easily and engage in an activity that engages your mind and body, then look no further than camping.

Fortunately, some accessories can make camping a bit more comfortable if you're not ready to completely "rough it" yet. During our Labor Day Sale, you can score the CARSULE, a pop-up cabin for your car, for only $309.97 (reg. $379) through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon necessary.

This pop-up installation allows you to create a living room outdoors as an enclosed tailgate attachment for your car. You can roll up the windows, keep yourself protected with integrated mosquito netting, and enjoy the sounds of nature. Or, if you want to enjoy the outdoors a bit longer, you can even set up your own remote office in the wilderness.

In addition to pop-up assembly, the CARSULE comes with lightweight assembly rods, UV protective coating, and waterproof flooring. Its diagonal ceiling tension keeps the two-meter-high ceiling taut without sagging.

This convenient and easy-to-assemble space comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty, and it's designed to be easily transportable and highly adaptable to fit a variety of cars. It's no wonder why one verified buyer wrote about the CARSULE, "The product is made VERY well and durable. Set it up very easy and compact to travel with for an SUV."

Discover why this Kickstarter-funded product has caught the attention of so many camping aficionados and fellow entrepreneurs since it hit the market. Don't miss your limited-time chance to save on it.

