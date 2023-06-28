Stay Connected 24/7 With This Refurbished MacBook Pro, Now Just $449.99 Tackle work poolside with this refurbished MacBook Pro for $449.99.

Forbes reported that 25% of all business happens online, so just because you're a busy entrepreneur doesn't mean you can't take a break. If you have a dependable laptop, you can make sure you're staying connected from anywhere, even the pool or the beach this summer.

If you've been in the market for a new laptop, you can't do much better than an Apple MacBook Pro. And a refurbished model provides even more perks — giving you all the bells and whistles of a new model for a fraction of the price. Right now, a 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro refurbished model can be yours for just $449.99 (reg. $649) for a limited time.

The Apple MacBook Pro is a cult favorite when it comes to portability and power in a laptop, and this 13.3" model is just as thin and lightweight as they come without skimping on features. It comes with a 7th Gen Kaby Lake 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure you can multitask the day away. And the built-in 54.5Wh lithium-ion polymer battery lets you work for up to ten hours straight without having to find a power source.

The 13.3" display comes equipped with an IPS Retina display with 2560 x 1600 screen resolution and 227ppi pixel density, while the Intel Iris Graphics 640 provides a sharp and clear picture so you can watch content you love.

Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi help you stay connected, and there are plenty of other perks — like a 720p webcam so you can stay in touch with friends and family, dual microphones, and a Force Touch trackpad. There are also fun features like stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, and an ambient light sensor. And with a grade B refurbished rating, the device could have potential light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light scratches and dents on the body.

Score this 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro, refurbished and on sale for just $449.99 (reg. $649), just in time for summer.

