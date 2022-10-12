Forget Prime Day with This Japanese Knife Set That's Over 70 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur takes a lot out of you, both mentally and emotionally. It's important to make time for hobbies to have something you truly enjoy and ensure you're always able to function at your best. Cooking is an especially good hobby because not only do you get to enjoy preparing food, you then get to actually eat.

Seido Knives

But while they say a poor craftsman blames his tools, you really can blame your tools if you're having some trouble in the kitchen. You can't do anything particularly well without a good set of chef's knives, and during our Deal Days event, you can shore up your knife needs for a deal you won't find on Amazon. Until October 12 at midnight, you can grab a Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for 71 percent off $249 at just $69.99.

These gorgeous knives are made with strong high-carbon stainless steel, offering sharp edge retention and durability. The forged construction incorporates a sloped bolster that goes gradually onto the blade for superior comfort, control, and balance while you work in the kitchen. While most Western knives have a 25º edge angle, Seido knives have a more acute 15º angle for an incredibly sharp cutting face that makes it easier to slice and dice quickly through all kinds of foods.

This kit includes an 8" Chef knife, a 7" Santoku knife, a 5" Santoku knife, a 3.5" paring knife, and a cleaver, all in a gorgeous gift box that offers storage and a great presentation if you'd like to give the set to someone special.

Take advantage of Deals Days until October 12. You can get a Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for 71 percent off $249 at just $69.99. Upgrade to get two more knives for just $99.99.

