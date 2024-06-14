Learn up to 14 languages over the course of a lifetime, with bite-size lessons, personalized reviews, and speech recognition tech.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business owners hiring from other countries have access to a much deeper pool of talent from which to choose. If they were multi-lingual, it would be much easier to expand their companies internationally.

Now, you can develop a significant business advantage by learning new languages with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning that includes all languages. It's available to new U.S. users for just $149.97, a 75% discount off the regular $599 retail price, through June 17.

You'll get access to lessons in 14 languages for life, from beginner to advanced, so you can just start at whatever your own level is and continue from there. The lessons are just 10 to 15 minutes long, making it easier to conveniently squeeze into your schedule. The review sessions are personalized to help you retain what you've learned so you can make quicker progress.

The courses teach you in context by focusing on developing conversational skills. They cover a wide range of real-world topics, such as family, food, travel, business, and more. They're what you'll need for real-life situations. Babbel employs advanced technology for speech recognition to help you learn to speak like a native, too.

Babbel is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, so you can access it on your computer and mobile devices. Your lessons will sync across all your devices, and there's even an offline mode, so you can download the lessons or review items.

More than 10 million global users can't be wrong. It's no wonder Babbel has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store. It was also named one of the most innovative companies in education by Fast Company.

StackSocial prices subject to change.