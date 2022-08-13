Get an MBA Education From a Goldman Sachs Exec

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it can be very compelling to get an MBA. You'll get a comprehensive that will prepare you for a host of real-world business scenarios, you'll make valuable contacts, and you might even stumble across a great business idea.

But you'll also pay thousands of dollars and likely go into major debt. As a rising titan of industry, you know a mountain of debt is not the best when you're trying to launch a business.

So, what if you could get an MBA education without having to pay university prices? With the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™, you can, and during our Back to Education event, it's on sale for an extra $100 off at just $399.

While you won't get a degree, this program will give you the MBA education plus more. Chris Haroun (4.4/5-star instructor rating) is one of the web's top business instructors, having helped thousands of students all over the world develop crucial business acumen. Haroun's courses are based on his practical experience earning an MBA from Columbia University and working at Goldman Sachs, as well as in the venture capital, hedge fund, and consulting sectors.

Haroun's program gives you access to more than 400 hours of self-paced content that covers both business concepts as well as the practical skills you don't learn in business school, like how to network, how to find customers, how to sell, and how to manage your money while starting and growing a large company. There are focuses on modern marketing skills, presentations, writing business documents, and much more.

Student Akhil Draksharapu writes, "Enrolling in the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the best investment you can make in yourself be it for your career or business, period."

During the Back to Education event, you can enroll in this online MBA course for just $399 (reg. $1,499). Plus, with every purchase, we'll donate $0.50 to a school or charity of your choice. You just have to purchase by August 24th.

