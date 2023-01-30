Get the Most Out of Your Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur is hard work. You have a lot going on, so it's important to find time to relax and blow off some steam. Hobbies are important for success because they allow you to clear your head and return to work later with a more positive mindset. If gaming is your hobby, then you owe it to yourself to game the best way you can: with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes everything in Xbox Live Gold, plus more. That means you'll get access to the world's top online multiplayer community with millions of people to play with. You'll also get free games every month and up to 50% discounts in the Xbox Store. Then, Ultimate gives you access to more than 100 high-quality games with new titles added all the time, letting you play with friends on a console, PC, smartphone, or tablet. You'll have even more member discounts, deals, and in-game perks to look forward to, and access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta to play games on all of your preferred devices (provided you're in a market where the beta is available).

Additionally, you'll get instant access to EA Play at no extra cost. With EA Play, you can play a collection of EA's most-loved series and titles, access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, enjoy special member-only content, and get trials of select games for up to ten hours. Put together, it's one of the most comprehensive gaming experiences you'll find anywhere — and you can get it all at a significant discount.

For a limited time, you can get a two-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 70% off — that's only $8.99 (reg. $29).

Prices subject to change.