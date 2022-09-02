Get the Sleep You Need to Perform Your Best With Leesa's Hybrid Mattress

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're not getting enough high quality , your cognitive performance and therefore your work and productivity is negatively affected. In fact, according to a study, if you get only 5 hours of sleep per night for 4 nights in a row, your mental performance is affected to the same extent as having a blood alcohol content of .06. As an entrepreneur, you need to be sharp and ready to perform at your best, so it's imperative you prioritize good quality sleep over insane schedules.

Leesa Mattress, The Fascination

But it's not just quantity – you also want to make sure you're getting high quality sleep. How can you do that? By sleeping on the right that provides your body support and keeps you cool.

Leesa's Original Hybrid features premium contouring and pressure-relieving foams to hug your body and provide comfortable alignment for deeper sleep. Leesa's unique foam allows for high airflow. It doesn't absorb your body heat throughout the night and keeps you cool. Plus, it provides pressure relief for the hips, back, and shoulders. The result? A cooler, more comfortable night sleep and a fresher morning.

In addition to Leesa's unique foam, each Hybrid mattress has 789+ springs that provide edge support, durability, and mobility for all body types and sleep positions. So whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper, your body will be supported all night long and for years to come.

