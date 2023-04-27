Get Two Dozen Roses Delivered Anywhere in the Continental U.S. for Mother's Day

The best part is it only costs $45.

By Entrepreneur Store

Celebrate the mothers in your life by getting them 24 long-stem roses delivered right to their doors. This Mother's Day rose special gives you a voucher you can redeem for 24 hand-picked roses that you can arrange for delivery, and it's only $44.99, including shipping.

Here is your limited-time chance to get a gift for the mothers around you. This voucher can be redeemed for two dozen farmer's-choice long-stem roses. Each bouquet is hand-picked with color combinations decided by the farmers themselves. No colors can be guaranteed, but you can get free shipping on deliveries anywhere in the continental United States.

Here is how it works:

  1. Make your purchase here and get a voucher for two dozen roses
  2. Check your inbox for directions on where to redeem your voucher
  3. Enter all necessary shipping information and send your flowers on their way
  4. Double-check all shipping times to ensure your flowers arrive on time
  5. Optionally, you may be able to order a vase or other add-ons separately

According to Rose Farmers, the last day for your flowers to ship and arrive before Mother's Day is May 8, but they recommend selecting one or two days before your desired date in the event of delays. Flowers cannot ship to PO boxes or be delivered on weekends.

Flowers bring happiness and positive emotions, according to a State University of New Jersey study. Mother's Day is an excellent opportunity to bring a bit of that to the moms in your personal and professional life.

For a limited time, get the Mother's Day Special for 24 Farmer's Color Choice Long-Stem Rose voucher for only $44.99 (reg. $96). No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.
