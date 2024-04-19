Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It takes time for a new business to start earning a profit. The modern timeline, according to FreshBooks, is roughly two to three years before your business becomes profitable, but that's not a guarantee. Make sure to spend those first years investing in your business when you can and cutting costs where it's needed.

One expense to watch out for is the little daily costs that add up over time. Whether it's office snacks, small appliances, or a myriad of other daily staples, you might be able to keep costs low by doing all your shopping at Sam's Club. Your first cost-effective investment is the membership itself. For a limited time, you can actually get a One-Year Sam's Club Membership for $14.

Shop for daily essentials at Sam's Club.

Instead of dashing all over town or paying exorbitant shipping rates, see how much of your shopping you can get done at Sam's Club. Skip the cost of catering and grab a few lower-cost items at the deli. Don't wait for a paper delivery when you can potentially grab all sorts of office supplies at Sam's. You may even be able to fill up the company car at a Sam's Club gas station.

This membership also gives you access to the Sam's Club catalog online. Search for great products you can get delivered to a Sam's Club warehouse or directly to your door.

This one-year membership comes with auto-renew. After one year, it will renew for the full membership price, but you can turn that off at any time.

Invest in your business and get a Sam's Club One-Year Membership for the lowest price ever, just $14 when you purchase through April 30.

