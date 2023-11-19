Gift a Lifetime of Learning for $20, This Month Only A StackSkills Unlimited membership usually costs $600.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The holiday season can be tough for a busy entrepreneur. How do you show your employees, co-workers, colleagues, or peers that you care and value them? How do you keep your gift-buying cost-effective? Can your gift inspire a more enlightened worker? The answer to each of these questions is yes. Through December 3rd only, you can get this StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Access membership for just $19.97 (reg. $600).

Get ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping rush with this limited-time deal. Ongoing education is a great and potentially valuable gift to give to people you work with, and this membership covers a wide range of universally valuable topics.

StackSkills members can access more than 1,000 StackSkills courses for life, and new ones are added to the catalog every month. The topics covered and taught by experts vary and cover iOS development, growth hacking, marketing, finance, business, IT, development, graphic design, and a whole lot more.

These courses are taught by a selection of over 350 of the internet's top instructors with ratings to back up how they've influenced students. The platform offers progress-tracking tools, customer support, course certifications, and even quarterly instructor webinars with Q&As.

If you want to check on the quality of this program, we recommend looking at the reviews. StackSkills has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars on Trustpilot. One write-up on PCMag includes a quote that reads, "Lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited empowers you to discover your potential."

Don't forget, you can only get this StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access membership for just $19.97 (reg. $600) through December 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Self Improvement Personal Growth E-learning

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Ballet Dancer Needed a Side Hustle When the Pandemic Stopped Performances. So She Spun Her Unique Skill Set Into a 6-Figure Business.

Danielle Schultz, founder of corporate wellness company The Triangle Sessions, used her background in hospitality, tourism and holistic fitness to her advantage.

By Amanda Breen
By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

9 Must-Do End of Year Tasks for All Business Owners

Don't let the year end without completing these important business musts.

By Ginny Silver
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Start an Affiliate Marketing Side Hustle with Ease

Supercharge your website with new passive revenue streams thanks to Auto Affiliate Links.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Structure and Build a Team For Long-Term Success

It's less about how you put the org chart together and more about maneuvering people as you develop relationships.

By David Partain