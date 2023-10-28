Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Want to give a loved one a skillset this holiday season? As an entrepreneur, it's tough to carve out time for super thoughtful gifts when working an average of 52 hours a week (per TeamStage) — so when one comes across your desk, it's important to take notice.

If you'd give a thoughtful gift to a friend or family member with a green thumb, there's now an app for that. And lucky for you, a lifetime subscription to the premium plan of Plantum AI Plant Identifier App can be yours for $14.97 (reg. $59), with no coupon code required, now through October 31.

Plantum lets anyone become a plant expert. This handy iOS app can be installed on a device and serve as your giftee's very own digital botanist in their pocket. It embraces the power of AI to help you or a loved one identify more than 15,000 plant species.

And it goes way beyond naming plants; it also offers specific care advice as well. Enjoy timely reminders for specific care plans, watering schedules, soil selection and fertilizing help, and even temperature conditions. There's even a light meter to measure sunlight so you can help find the perfect spot.

Ideal for total newbies to the plant world or more experienced gardeners who want to better understand their gardens, Plantum serves as a plant doctor and can help get to the bottom of plant diseases and recommend treatments to help save them. A plant care guide, a plant journal, and a plant encyclopedia are also fun perks that are included.

Give the gift of a green thumb with this lifetime subscription to Plantum AI Plant Identifier App for iOS for just $14.97 (reg. $59) now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

