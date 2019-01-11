Close the gap between who you are and who you can be.

Anytime we try to evolve from who we are to who we want to become to reach our goals, we create tension between our old and new selves. This is called the identity gap, and our ability to close it is essential to our success.

Join bestselling author, Ben Angel for this powerful, 12 part 60 Seconds to Unstoppable series today to uncover how to close the identity gap to achieve your goals.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

