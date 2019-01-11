How to Evolve Into the Person You Want to Become Close the gap between who you are and who you can be.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anytime we try to evolve from who we are to who we want to become to reach our goals, we create tension between our old and new selves. This is called the identity gap, and our ability to close it is essential to our success.

Join bestselling author, Ben Angel for this powerful, 12 part 60 Seconds to Unstoppable series today to uncover how to close the identity gap to achieve your goals.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: Personality Tests Are Flawed: Here's What You Really Need to Know

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Ben Angel

Phase 3 AI Will Make Chatbots Look Like Dial-Up Internet - Here's How to Prepare Your Business Now!

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days: The Neuroscience-Backed Blueprint

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Alarming New Data: 75% of Workers Say AI Is Hurting Productivity. Here's Why and What to Do About It.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This 54-Year-Old's Juicy Side Hustle — Which She Calls a 'Literal ATM' — Pulls Up to $50,000 a Month and Was Profitable Within 1 Week

In 2013, Shannon Houchin wanted to start a real business — "something that mattered."

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Generative AI Is Changing SEO Forever — Here's What You Need to Know to Stay Competitive

Generative AI is looking to reshape the search landscape forever. Here's how you can leverage its power and efficiency.

By Al Sefati
Business News

'Better Negotiation Position': Barbara Corcoran Says to Keep These 2 Things in Mind When Asking for a Raise at Work

Corcoran once oversaw a staff of 700 brokers. Here's how she'd negotiate a raise.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Generational Shift': There's One Industry That's Expected to Keep Booming, According to Bank of America Analysts

The "lipstick effect" has expanded to cold plunges and red light therapy.

By Erin Davis