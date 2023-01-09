Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to be bolder in 2023? Start by clarifying your purpose. Before you take any action, spend some time reflecting on your values and what is most important to you. Visualize where you want to be in 12 months and the kind of life you want to live. Once these goals are clearer, work to create an action plan and write it down.

Think bold and big, and get creative when it comes to planning out how to reach your goals. Consider new strategies, resources or people who can help propel you forward. Take some thoughtful risks, and set yourself up for success by making use of all the resources available to you.

One of the best ways to create your best year yet is by being bold and daring. This means taking risks, speaking up and going after what you want. When you take a risk, it can be scary, but it could also lead to amazing opportunities. Being willing to step out of your comfort zone can open up many doors that would have otherwise remained closed.

When you take a chance on a bold move, make sure you are aligning yourself with your purpose. Know your "why," and stay focused on what matters most to you. If a particular opportunity or venture doesn't align with your core values, it might be worth passing up, even if it could potentially lead to success. That success won't mean much if it doesn't align with your purpose.

10 tips to help you have the best and boldest year yet

By being bold and staying true to your purpose, you will be taking steps toward creating your best year yet. You'll find yourself open to new experiences and possibilities that wouldn't have been available without the courage to take a chance. Here are 10 tips to help you have the boldest and best year yet!

1. Take a chance on something that makes you a little nervous, start small. Break out of your comfort zone.

2. Speak up, share your ideas, and ask questions without fear of judgment or rejection.

3. Reevaluate what you want to take into 2023 and what you want to leave behind in 2022. Make a list.

4. Make a list of goals and the "why" for each. Get as specific as possible.

5. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. It's okay to not have all the answers!

6. Celebrate your successes, no matter how small they may seem.

7. Take time for yourself, and practice self-care as often as possible.

8. Trust your gut instincts: If something doesn't feel right, ask yourself why. Are you letting fear talk you out of trying something new?

9. Stay connected with people who support your growth and dreams, even when times get tough.

10. Focus on what is important, and prioritize what matters the most in order to create the life you want for yourself in 2023!

Your mindset is core to your success. A growth mindset connects to your goals and achievement in several ways. A positive mindset encourages you to be bold, helps you identify learning opportunities and encourages resilience when setbacks arise. With a focus on mindset, you will persevere even in the face of obstacles.

More strategies for your best year yet

Here are some other strategies to help make 2023 your best year yet combined with the tips above:

Make time for meaningful conversations with people who understand and support your goals.

Celebrate small wins throughout the year, rather than just focusing on the end goal.

Take a break from technology to prevent burnout, being intentionally present.

Practice mindfulness or meditation to stay grounded, or read a book.

Invest in yourself by taking classes or investing in resources to help you reach your goals.

Make sure to have fun while reaching your goals — it should be enjoyable!

Set clear boundaries, and make sure you stick to them. Try to establish a new habit.

Create an environment that supports growth, such as having a supportive network of people who will challenge you and hold you accountable for staying on track.

Reflect regularly on what is working and what needs improvement, and be kind to yourself.

Keep a positive outlook, and remember that failure is part of the process. For every negative thought you have, think of four positive thoughts. Use the 1:4 ratio.

Wishing you a successful 2023 filled with courage, boldness, growth and alignment with your purpose! Enjoy the journey, and make it your best year yet. Best of luck!