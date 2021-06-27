Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A lot of business is done on the golf course. Especially this summer after a year in quarantine, people will be itching to get out on the links and for some relaxation and mixing business with pleasure. If you want to close a deal out on the course, you're going to want to be more focused on the deal points than your next shot. Give yourself the confidence you need to shave a few strokes off your score and take some of the big questions out of the game with the GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder.

Unlike traditional laser rangefinders, GOLFBUDDY is a GPS device that uses voice to give you your yardages faster. With just the push of a button, it will tell you the distances to the front, back, and center of the green. It uses Dynamic Green View technology to ensure every distance reading is from your perspective as you line up your shot.

GOLFBUDDY is lightweight and can easily clip onto your bag or belt, or be carried in your pocket without hassle. Again, unlike most traditional laser rangefinders. It comes pre-loaded with 40,000 golf courses worldwide and offers free updates so you'll always be able to get readings no matter where you're playing. With automatic course and hole recognition, you won't have to adjust anything to get precise readings — all you have to do is show up and play. You can also choose between male and female voices and get readings in up to 11 different languages. Oh, and it lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder has earned 4.4 stars on Amazon from more than 2,600 reviews for good reason. Upgrade your golf game today when you get one for 32% off $119 at just $79.99.

