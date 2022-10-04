If You're Excited for Prime Day Deals, You'll Love This Discount on a Puzzle That Could Win You $1 Million
Get your chance to win $1,000,000 during our Deal Days Promotion through October 12th.
Entrepreneurs are always looking for smart investments but, sometimes, it's just plain fun to spend money on hoping to win a prize. The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is basically a carnival attraction come to life and during our version of Prime Day, our Deal Days promotion running now through October 12th, you can enter for a chance to win big for a discounted price.
This puzzle is the newest release from MSCHF, a street art collective that specializes in viral marketing promotions like this one. Their One Million Dollar Puzzle was a huge success, so they've returned with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle that offers up two grand prizes.
It's all pretty simple. Just buy the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, scan your QR code, and see how much you've won. Each puzzle completes into a giant QR code so you'll be able to jump directly to the redemption screen once you've finished. Every single puzzle is a winner, too. You can win between $1 and $1 million — there are only two $1,000,000 winners, but there are many more $100, $1,000, and other prizes along the way. Maybe you won't get the biggest return on your investment, but at least you'll get a dollar out of it. Combine that with the money you'll save during Deal Days, and it's not such a bad trade-off.
You might lose big in the stock market, you'll probably lose big at the casino. At least you'll enjoy your time investing in The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. Normally, each of these puzzles is $30, but during Deal Days, you can get one for 16 percent off at just $24.99.
Prices subject to change.
