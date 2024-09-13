Get All Access for $5/mo

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, every dollar counts. That's why a BJ's 1-Year membership for just $20* with BJ's Easy Auto Renewal is a deal you can't pass up—especially when you'll get a $20 reward˚ after spending $60 in your first 30 days. It's such a great offer; it's practically free when you consider the $20 reward.

BJ's Wholesale Club makes it easy to stock up on everyday essentials and your favorite top brands while saving up to 25% compared to grocery store prices. With aisles of fresh food and everything you need for special events, weekly shopping, and business staples, BJ's offers incredible value that helps stretch your budget further.

Whether you work from home or in the office, BJ's 244 clubs across the eastern US can help you stay on budget. You'll be able to stock your kitchen with healthy snacks and equip your home office with supplies with a wide range of products to support your productivity. And with member-exclusive perks like BJ's Optical, you'll have everything you need to create a comfortable and efficient work environment.

From ExpressPay (scan and pay as you shop) to Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery, BJ's makes shopping easier. Plus, BJ's accepts manufacturer's coupons, and you can stack them with exclusive BJ's coupons—unlike the competition.

With gas savings, member-only discounts, and perks like BJ's Tire Center and BJ's Travel, this membership is a no-brainer for business leaders looking to save time and money.

This deal gets even sweeter when you spend $60 in your first 30 days.

Don't miss this offer on a 1-year BJ's Club membership for $20* (reg. $60) with BJ's Easy Auto-Renewal and earn a $20 reward˚ when you spend $60 in your first 30 days.

