Last Chance to Get Free Shipping on This Prize-Winning Puzzle

Everybody likes money, especially around the holidays. Things get expensive at the end of the year with all the gift-giving and end-of-year costs and we could all use some savings — especially when you're looking for ways to cut business costs.

MSCHF

What's better than saving money? Winning money! And rather than dive into the risk of giving out and buying losing lottery tickets for gifts, why not get something in which you're guaranteed to win? Everybody wins with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle and right now is the perfect time to get it because it's your last chance to get free shipping and save an extra few dollars off. As long as you order by December 8, you're guaranteed to get it by Christmas.

Created by street art collective MSCHF, originators of The One Million Dollar Puzzle, this new edition doubles down on the novelty of the original creation. It's exactly what it sounds like. All you have to do is get a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and scan it (it's a giant QR code) to get to your personal prize page. Absolutely every puzzle wins at least $1 while two lucky winners will get $1,000,000. Of course, there are plenty of other prize tiers along the way so, no matter what, you're bound to win a little money. Who doesn't want that at the holidays?

At better pricing than Amazon, now's the time to grab the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle while it's on sale for an extra discount and available with free shipping until December 8 at 11:59pm. Get it for 50% off $30 at just $14.99. You can also get a two-pack for 50% off $60 at just $29.98, or a four-pack for 53% off $120 at just $55.96.

