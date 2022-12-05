Last Chance to Get Free Shipping on This Prize-Winning Puzzle
Everybody is a winner — win between $1 and $1 million.
Everybody likes money, especially around the holidays. Things get expensive at the end of the year with all the gift-giving and end-of-year costs and we could all use some savings — especially when you're looking for ways to cut business costs.
What's better than saving money? Winning money! And rather than dive into the risk of giving out and buying losing lottery tickets for gifts, why not get something in which you're guaranteed to win? Everybody wins with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle and right now is the perfect time to get it because it's your last chance to get free shipping and save an extra few dollars off. As long as you order by December 8, you're guaranteed to get it by Christmas.
Created by street art collective MSCHF, originators of The One Million Dollar Puzzle, this new edition doubles down on the novelty of the original creation. It's exactly what it sounds like. All you have to do is get a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and scan it (it's a giant QR code) to get to your personal prize page. Absolutely every puzzle wins at least $1 while two lucky winners will get $1,000,000. Of course, there are plenty of other prize tiers along the way so, no matter what, you're bound to win a little money. Who doesn't want that at the holidays?
At better pricing than Amazon, now's the time to grab the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle while it's on sale for an extra discount and available with free shipping until December 8 at 11:59pm. Get it for 50% off $30 at just $14.99. You can also get a two-pack for 50% off $60 at just $29.98, or a four-pack for 53% off $120 at just $55.96.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.