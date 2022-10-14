Learn a New Language with This App Store Favorite

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The barriers to entry for new, international markets are lower than ever these days. The internet has made it easier to connect with people all over the world, and turn those people into customers for your business. But it's one thing to just make products available in Japan, and it's another to be able to negotiate business deals and navigate a new country confidently.

Mondly

Whether you've got an itch for world travel or you want to do business abroad, it helps to learn the language. With Mondly, learning a new language is as intuitive as riding a bike.

Mondly is an App Store App of the Day and was named a Best App of 2016. It's a Google Play Store Editor's Choice app, and was awarded Best Online Language-Learning Portal by the German Institute of Quality. It's highly accoladed for very good reasons.

First, Mondly gives you access to learning materials for 41 languages. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly helps you memorize core words, form sentences, and take part in conversations with native speakers to help you get comfortable speaking a new language. The speech recognition tools only give you positive feedback when you speak clearly and correctly rather than constant negative feedback. All lessons are broken down into short processes so you don't get overwhelmed.

Mondly's conversation-focused curriculum utilizes a host of professional voice actors to help you hone your speaking skills and enhance your learning with a dictionary and verb conjugator. You can also immerse yourself even more in your learning via MondlyAR, available on iOS and Android.

Want to learn a new language for an affordable price? Mondly is one of the top-rated apps on the internet. Right now, you can learn all of Mondly's languages for just $99.99, a fraction of the retail cost.

Prices subject to change.