Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning piano can be great for your mind and day-to-day life balance. Busy entrepreneurs can use a hobby like this to center themselves and balance out a heavy work life. You can get this lifetime subscription to Skoove premium piano lessons on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $300).

This App Store Editors' Choice has earned the excitement and engagement of over one million users. Skoove features interactive piano and keyboard lessons designed for beginners, users with some experience, and even experts. It's also designed to make practicing and learning basics like notes, chords, and techniques as approachable and understandable as possible.

With the Skoove app, you can learn how to play your favorite songs and actually improve as you keep playing. The platform features individual feedback and lessons based on your specific playing. And throughout Skoove, you can access over 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos.

Play along with the platform and let its artificial intelligence design hear your performance and help tweak your weaknesses until you're pitch perfect. Among the many popular tunes the platform is built to teach you, there are favorites from the Beatles, Coldplay, and even Adele. For those with an ear for classical, the platform can also teach Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart.

Get this lifetime subscription to Skoove premium piano lessons on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $300).

Prices subject to change.