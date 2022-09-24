Learn How to Train Your Dog with Help From 8 Online Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Office dogs aren't a recent phenomenon. There's been research for years showing that dogs can help promote productivity and positivity in the workplace. But that's only if your pooch is well-behaved enough to stay in control while surrounded by so many fun and stimulating things.

StackCommerce

Obedience classes are expensive and can feel like they're not worth the cost. If you want to work on training your dog yourself, then The 2023 Complete Professional Puppy & Dog Training Bundle can help.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Sharon Bolt (4/5-star instructor rating), a dog and puppy expert who has been a featured trainer on the BBC and has had a regular slot on BBC Radio since 2008 answering questions for dog owners. In these courses, she'll help you not only give your dog the best training, but also teach you ways to improve yourself as a friend to your dog, and even start training dogs as a side hustle.

In the very first course, you'll learn how to train your dog to behave well in any situation, work on housetraining, and learn how to deal with unwanted behaviors. As you progress, you'll learn how to stop barking, attacks on other dogs, and teach your dog how to walk safely on the leash. There are also courses on identifying the right food for your dog, finding natural remedies for ailments, and a special focus on puppy training.

If you do decide you've found a passion, Bolt even includes a course to help you build a dog training business, from identifying the right market to creating easy-yet-effective training methods your clients can do at home.

Let your pup become the new office dog everyone loves. Right now, you can get the Professional Puppy & Dog Training Bundle for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.