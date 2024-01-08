Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have you ever considered learning a second (or third) language? Those who travel for business could nurture stronger relationships with clients and other professionals, which can open doors of opportunity and increase their pay up to 20% (according to Financial Post).

Babbel is trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide for effective and fun language learning that breaks down any intimidating feelings into 10- to 15-minute lessons and personalized review sessions. You may also discover skill-building mini-games that help you practice spelling, structuring sentences, and conjugating verbs.

Many language learners lose motivation by not studying real-life topics right away, but Babbel gets you speaking about travel, food, business, making friends, and more at the start. There are even mock conversations where you can practice your pronunciation and accent — and Babbel's speech-recognition software ensures you're on track.

Lifetime access to Babbel includes 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Russian, Indonesian, and Danish, to name a few. Since you're able to switch between them at any time, you could build fluency in one or do a few weeks of prep before visiting your next travel destination. You even have the option to download lessons and reviews ahead of time to complete offline, like during your daily commute or flights.

