These Piano Lessons Could Help Your Workers Decompress

Up to one million workers are absent every day due to stress. While you may not be able to avoid the natural stresses of a busy workplace, there may be things you could incorporate into your business to help mitigate stress and burnout. For example, playing an instrument can help an individual decrease their heart rate and reduce stress. It's the new year, which is a great time to explore a new way to destress.

Giving your employees access to this Learn to Play Piano and Music Composition Bundle could be a start. This course pack helps users learn to play the piano and possibly reduce anxiety or depression.

You only need a piano, keyboard, or a piano app on a tablet or phone to start practicing with this piano course bundle. Complete novices can begin with "Pianoforall: The Incredible New Way to Learn Piano and Keyboard," a step-by-step guide to playing piano ballads, blues, jazz, and more.

Each course focuses on a fundamental aspect of playing piano or creating music. For example, practice reading music, creating compositions, writing songs, and more. Lessons are all available for life and can be accessed at any time.

With this great price and a 4.5-star rating out of five online, it's a hard deal to pass up. One verified purchaser wrote, "Love this, this is a perfect fit for my daughter and myself! There is a lot of content offered and is useful for every beginner to learn to play."

Positive, non-work-related outlets could help employees decompress and prepare for another productive week. Until January 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Learn to Play Piano and Music Composition Bundle on sale for $29.98 (reg. $740) with no coupons necessary.

