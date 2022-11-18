Meet the Company Disrupting the Wine Industry

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Buying great wine can be challenging, especially for hard-working entrepreneurs who spend most of their weeks keeping business afloat. With some entrepreneurs reporting working as many as 90 hours per week, it's easy to understand why wine education might not make the priority list.

Naked Wines Naked Wines

While learning about wine doesn't easily fit into your average entrepreneur's regular schedule, it can prove valuable for business. From having a delicious bottle on hand for meetings and gifts to knowing what to order during a client dinner, wine education can go a long way. So, like other parts of business that you lack time for, you can outsource your wine education — and it will be fun. You can begin with Naked Wines, a subscription-based service disrupting the wine industry that features deals on more than 170 award-winning wines.

Traditional wine retailers design their stores around selling as much wine as possible, which makes the great bottles hard to find and expensive to purchase. Naked Wines streamlines the production and distribution process to make high-quality wines more affordable for consumers and more profitable for winemakers. The result is a service that's abundant with a variety of well-loved wines, which can serve as a great introductory course for anyone looking to learn more about flavors, blends, bottles, and the wine world at large.

Naked Wines has a 4.8-star average rating out of 5 stars from 60,000+ ratings on the App Store. One recent five-star review from a man named Brian K. reads, "Naked Wines, to me, is one of the best-kept secrets. All in all, a great organization supplying first-class wine through an inviting portal with great information."

Sign up for Naked Wines and get $50 off $84.99 on your first order — which equates to six curated bottles for $34.99, with shipping included.

Prices subject to change