Hate getting in front of your coworkers to speak? Having nightmares about giving a presentation? Public speaking is an incredibly common fear but it's also one that you can fairly easily address. There are many proven strategies and training programs out there designed to help you not only get over the stage fright but make more compelling, engaging talks and presentations. Resources like The Public Speaking Bundle can help.

This 4-course bundle is on sale today for just $19. Here's what you get.

  • The Complete Presentation & Public Speaking Course - Cover every part of the public speaking process from identifying an audience to handling a Q&A with help from an award-winning business school professor.
  • Mind Mapping For Public Speaking: Plan, Rehearse & Deliver - Discover strategies for brainstorming and visualizing thoughts around a central concept.
  • Persuasion Masterclass: How To Powerfully Influence Anyone - Develop a 10-step persuasion checklist that will help you negotiate better and speak more confidently.
  • Public Speaking Hacks - Learn 5 simple principles of public speaking that can drastically improve your results.

Don't suffer in silence. Pick up The Public Speaking Bundle today for just $19.
