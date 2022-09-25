Need a Hobby? Learn to Draw from a Top-Rated Instructor.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life is hard enough as an entrepreneur. You're always pushing yourself to work harder, longer, and more creatively — don't you ever want to take a break? You should. Making time for your hobbies can be a great way to recharge and rejuvenate your productivity.

StackCommerce

One hobby that could be a great way to relax and stimulate your creativity is learning to draw. In The 2023 Fundamentals of Drawing & Shading Bundle, you'll get four courses from Tamas Benko (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a self-taught artist who has been teaching art as a side hustle in addition to his everyday IT engineering job for many years. Benko understands what it's like to be consumed by your work, and he brings that perspective to these courses, helping you to build a creative, fun hobby.

The beginner-friendly bundle starts with a basic drawing and sketching course, showing you how to draw lines, curves, and shapes. You'll learn shading and perspective basics and practice by sketching real-life subjects. As you progress, you'll learn how to see as an artist does, recognizing the 3D structure of blocky subjects, rounded forms, and the human figure. You'll practice perspective drawing and learn how to draw simple and more complex forms in 3D. As you improve, you'll be able to make your drawings more realistic by shadowing and shading, thereby adding even greater dimension to your drawings. Finally, you'll take a deep dive into portraiture in a five-hour course that examines how to draw the human face from any angle, add facial expressions, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to draw practically anything with confidence.

Invest in your artistic talent and develop a fun new hobby. Right now, you can get this Fundamentals of Drawing & Shading Bundle for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.