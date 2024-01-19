OneAir's Elite Plan Will Help You Save on Business Travel for Just $80 This AI-powered subscription can help get you discounts on airfare.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travel can open a ton of opportunities for entrepreneurs and for continued growth. It can also be a hit to the budget if not accounted for properly, and part of that process is finding the best deals out there. Before you sign up for the first flight-deal alert service to come across your screen, consider this elevated, AI-powered option with a running discount for the next week only.

You can get a OneAir Elite Plan lifetime subscription on sale for just $79.97 (reg. $790) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. OneAir's Elite members enjoy lifetime access to deals for flights in economy, premium, first, and business classes. The platform connects users with high-end airlines flying to their favorite destinations around the world. The service highlights mistake fares and offers flight planning support around the clock.

Offering a faster and more streamlined approach, OneAir uses AI technology to scan millions of fares in real time to find the best deals the fastest. It also gives users access to the OneAir mobile app, which is good for iOS and Android users who want to book straight from their phones, all while enjoying additional discounts on various travel services.

Discover what inspired one recent member to write alongside a five-star review, "Can't recommend OneAir enough! I signed up for their service just three weeks ago, and I was looking for flights to Hawaii to celebrate our 3rd wedding anniversary! I'm still in awe and can't believe I booked the flight for just $208 roundtrip for the two of us."

Get a OneAir Elite Plan lifetime subscription while it's on sale for just $79.97 (reg. $790) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Business Travel Travel Lifestyle Airfare Flights

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

5 Smart Marketing Strategies to Boost Investor Confidence and Thrive Under Their Scrutiny

Many investors think of marketing as more of a function to build brand awareness than to generate leads and sales — but it does both. Here's how to get your investors on board with your marketing plan.

By Tim Johnson
Business News

Macy's Is Cutting Jobs and Closing Locations Amid a Leadership Shakeup — Is Your Local Store on the Chopping Block?

The retail giant is laying off approximately 2,350 corporate employees.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Save More Than $150 on a Refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre Computer

This grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre is a great deal during this limited-time price drop.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

3 Ways to Personalize Your Marketing for Higher Engagement

Use these three key tips to successfully incorporate personalization into your marketing.

By Joy Gendusa
Marketing

Ultimate SEO Guide On How to Get 100,000 Visits Per Month From Google

It becomes overwhelming as we keep listing the factors and metrics that drive 100,000 organic visitors, but we mainly need to focus on these:

By Jeff Peroutka
Branding

5 Key Ways To Create a Unique and Authentic Brand That People Remember

By embracing who you are on a personal level, you create a brand that is not only unique but also genuine. In a world saturated with businesses vying for attention, authenticity is the key to standing out and building a loyal customer base.

By Christina-Lauren Pollack