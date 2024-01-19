Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travel can open a ton of opportunities for entrepreneurs and for continued growth. It can also be a hit to the budget if not accounted for properly, and part of that process is finding the best deals out there. Before you sign up for the first flight-deal alert service to come across your screen, consider this elevated, AI-powered option with a running discount for the next week only.

You can get a OneAir Elite Plan lifetime subscription on sale for just $79.97 (reg. $790) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. OneAir's Elite members enjoy lifetime access to deals for flights in economy, premium, first, and business classes. The platform connects users with high-end airlines flying to their favorite destinations around the world. The service highlights mistake fares and offers flight planning support around the clock.

Offering a faster and more streamlined approach, OneAir uses AI technology to scan millions of fares in real time to find the best deals the fastest. It also gives users access to the OneAir mobile app, which is good for iOS and Android users who want to book straight from their phones, all while enjoying additional discounts on various travel services.

Discover what inspired one recent member to write alongside a five-star review, "Can't recommend OneAir enough! I signed up for their service just three weeks ago, and I was looking for flights to Hawaii to celebrate our 3rd wedding anniversary! I'm still in awe and can't believe I booked the flight for just $208 roundtrip for the two of us."

