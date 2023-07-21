Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may have already seen it when the trash goes out, but food waste is a huge source of lost profit for the restaurant industry. A recent report on Toast found that the cumulative cost of food waste for restaurants in the U.S. was approximately $2 billion. Your staff may already be doing what they can, but there might be one simple change you can make that would cut down on food waste.

The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener gives you a quick and easy way to maintain the edges of your knives so your kitchen staff can cut back on wasted food. This pro knife sharpener is 69% off until July 23.

A kitchen lives by its knives, and dull ones can ruin food as easily as they might harm some of your staff. You may not be able to cover the cost of the most high-end kitchen gear for every cook, but you can make sure your blades are all razor sharp with a pro-quality knife sharpener.

The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is a kickstarter funded kitchen gadget that could quickly become an essential part of your knife maintenance, and it's easy to use.

The first step is checking a knife's edge using the angle gauge. That's how you determine which slot the blade goes. Between the ceramic honing wheels, the diamond sharpeners, and the tungsten rods, you can put a razor edge back on old knives instead of purchasing new ones. Less food ruined due to dull blades and no need to constantly replace worn out equipment.

If you've noticed an excess of wasted food due to dull knives, sharpening them doesn't have to require an expensive professional.



