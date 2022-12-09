Resolutions to Help You Find Your Next Job

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's time to look forward to a new year of growth opportunities. While personal resolutions this time of year are typical, what about professional resolutions? If you're ready to find the next step in your career, outlining your resolutions can help you stay disciplined and on track.

Shutterstock

Keep yourself accountable and write down your resolutions for 2023. Use reasonable deadlines and choose realistic milestones to hit along the way. It's easier to chip away at your goals rather than take on too much. If this is the year you finally move onto the next step in your career, these resolutions can help get you there.

Search job search sites.

Job search sites can expedite the hiring process from start to finish. ZipRecruiter is a popular job site that provides customized daily job matches, and it's free for job seekers.

Their #1 rated job search mobile app1 lets you apply for openings wherever you are with one-tap apply. You even receive real-time status updates, like when your application is viewed, to keep you in the loop every step of the way.

Update your resume.

Getting your resume up to date should be one of the first steps when looking for a new job. Aside from cleaning up the formatting and adding any new responsibilities you've performed, optimizing your resume for the algorithms on job search sites is equally as important. Optimizing your resume with relevant keywords can ensure employers see your application.

Personalize your cover letter.

Personalization is key when on the job hunt. Make a point to personalize every cover letter you send this year. A cover letter should be an extension of your resume, highlighting your personality and relevant skills that prove you're the best person for the job. Hiring managers can tell when they're reading a generic cover letter, so adding a personal touch can be an effective way to stand out.

Expand your network.

Networking is one of the best ways to discover hidden job opportunities. If you meet someone at a conference, work happy hour, or professional setting, make a point to follow up and keep in contact throughout the year. You never know when your paths will cross again, so don't be afraid to go out of your comfort zone and meet new people.

Learn a new skill.

The start of the year is the perfect time to learn something new. Whether it's coding, learning a language, or graphic design, plenty of free resources are available online—and maybe your employer will even pay for them.

You can choose a skill that will help advance your career but doing something for yourself is equally as important. Mastering something new that you can enjoy outside of work, like painting or learning an instrument, can help you flex your creative muscles and relieve stress.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, Feb 2021 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.