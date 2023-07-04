Do Date Night Right With This Restaurant.com Deal Ahead of Prime Day Get $200 for date night for just $20.

Even the most devoted entrepreneurs need to take a break sometimes, and a great way to do that is by going out for a night with that special someone. During our answer to Prime Day, Deal Days, you can save a bundle on date night because we're offering $200 in Restaurant.com e-gift cards for just $20 for a limited time.

Restaurant.com has more than 500,000 dining deals available daily at more than 62,000 restaurants nationwide, with thousands of new deals added every month. Dining deals range from $5 to $100, never expire, are available in all 50 US states, and cost a fraction of face value.

Whether you want to eat at some of the most popular restaurants on the platform, like IHOP and Subway, or discover something new via Restaurant.com's Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program, you'll be able to find a bunch of quick meals for you or a perfect date night option. Plus, all certificates are good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, so there's no need to go out to eat if you don't want to stay home.

While it might seem too good to be true, it's definitely not! Here's what you have to do to take advantage of this deal:

  1. Buy your Restaurant.com eGift Cards here.
  2. Redeem them on Restaurant.com via a desktop browser for credits.
  3. Search for eateries by zip code.
  4. Spend your credits on discounted gift certificates for restaurants nationwide. No need to spend all your credits at once, either! Unused credits remain in your Restaurant.com account.
  5. Apply restaurant gift certificates to your in-person meals by presenting the certificate (on paper or in the app) to your server.
  6. The gift certificate amount will be applied to your bill (restrictions may apply at each location).

Ready for date night?

Get two $100 Restaurant.com e-gift cards for just $20 for a limited time during our answer to Amazon Prime Day event.

