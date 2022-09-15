Sam's Club Is the Savings Solution for Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're always looking for ways to save money. But you can't just slash your budget to ribbons; you need to spend money to make money, after all. One area you can be more thrifty, however, is in your office supplies.

StackCommerce

There are loads of things you need in your office, many of which become exhausted over time. When you need something new, Sam's Club can help you restock on a budget.

With a Sam's Club Plus Membership, you get all of the ordinary Sam's Club benefits, plus a lot more. That means you'll have access to the outstanding bulk products available at value unmatched by traditional retail (plus extra members-only savings), with a ton of perks on top. You can shop groceries, , electronics, furniture, and more at incredible prices, enjoy free shipping online, get curbside pickup, access to early shopping, and more benefits that will help your business.

Traveling for work? Sam's Club will help you find low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, and much more. Have a prescription? A Plus Membership gives you great deals on more than 600 generics and even offers 20 percent off eyeglasses should you need an optical refresh. Car trouble? Sam's Club offers free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation, on top of member-exclusive prices on fuel.

Moreover, when you shop with a Plus Membership, you'll earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases in-club for up to $500 per year. You'll also be able to use the Sam's Club Mastercard® to earn even more cash back. This membership is rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One five-star reviewer named Jona G. put it well writing, "Great product at a good price."

You're a savvy entrepreneur, so start shopping like it. Right now, you can get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for your first year for half off at just $50.

Prices are subject to change.