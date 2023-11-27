Save $230 on a Lifetime Subscription to This Documentary Streaming Service for Cyber Monday Score Cyber Week savings on Curiosity Stream, just $169.97 for life through December 3.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even entrepreneurs need to unwind sometimes. But if you don't love filling your brain with reality TV or superhero flicks and have been hoping for something a little different, there's now a streaming service for that: Curiosity Stream.

With the Emmy Award-winning Curiosity Stream, you can get access to content that allows you to learn as you binge-watch films, shows, and series. Think of it as Netflix for documentaries, and right now, you can exclusively get it for the best price available on the web, $169.97, during this Cyber Week sale running through December 3, with no coupon code required.

Make your downtime feel a little more productive with Curiosity Stream. While you're still getting in some R&R and TV time, the content you're binging is a wide range of educational content, meaning your mind will stay engaged even as you become one with your couch. With topics ranging from history and science to nature or art and a whole lot more, you can dive into topics you already love or find new interests to explore.

Boasting 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, there are plenty of original productions, and you'll never run out of content with this lifetime subscription, thanks to the addition of new shows and documentaries each week. And like other streaming services, as you rate the things you like, you'll get recommendations for more content you may enjoy to save for later. There's also the ability to bookmark shows for the future as an added convenience.

Take advantage of Cyber Week savings and get a lifetime subscription to a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for the exclusive price of $169.97 (reg. $399) with no coupon code required through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
