Save $46 on This Innovative Smart Scale That Tracks 11 Health Metrics

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

According to Grand Canyon University, 56% of business people work 40+ hours a week, with 63% working more than five hours on weekends. It's likely many of these hard workers are entrepreneurs constantly grinding, which leaves little time for personal life or self-care.

If you'd like to get a better barometer of your personal health stats, smart scales can be helpful. The Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale provides information on 11 important body metrics so you can stay on top of your health and track your progress. And right now, it's on sale for just $32.99 (reg. $79).

Since entrepreneurs don't have much free time for self-care, the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale is super easy to set up and use and makes keeping track of health markers a breeze. There's an auto on/off feature, and auto-calibration occurs after every use, so each time you step on it, it provides accurate information on important stats.

Curious about what these 11 stats are? A step on the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale provides weight, metabolic age, body fat, visceral fat, BMR, BMI, protein, skeletal muscle, body water, bone mass, and muscle mass. There's also a free companion app that keeps track of your progress and offers features like a Workout Buddy that lets you set goals. It's also compatible with Fitbit and other third-party apps so that you can keep on top of your progress conveniently.

Efficiently keep track of important health metrics with the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale, complete with a free app, now just $32.99 (reg. $79).

Prices subject to change.

