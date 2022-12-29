Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Save 84% on This Electric Toothbrush and Show Your Sparkling White Teeth in the New Year

Ensure your teeth are sparkling and enjoy free shipping.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sitting in endless Zoom meetings? According to the Harvard Business Review, 92% of employees think meetings are costly and unproductive. Since you're often forced to stare your own reflection during these necessary evils, make things a little more bearable by ensuring your teeth are pearly white with a new, powerful electric toothbrush.

StackCommerce

The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush can help you achieve whiter teeth with daily use, and right now, it's available at a massive price drop for a limited time. Get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, a travel case, and eight Dupont brush heads for just $29.95 with free shipping through December 31.

Upgrade your toothbrush and ring in the new year as the same amazing you, just with a new wellness routine. This ADA-Approved toothbrush is effective and safe — and can remove up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the maker says. This small change can help improve gum health in as little as one week.

With such rave reviews, it's a can't-miss item. One verified reviewer, Arthur, wrote, "Fantastic. High-quality and lots of settings. This is a better product than many of the others that I have bought over the years at far higher prices." And Miguel O. wrote, "Awesome battery longevity!!"

A 40,000 VPM motor ensures you're getting a deep clean, while this electric toothbrush works to dissolve stains and whiten your teeth simultaneously. It also offers plenty of customization — choose between four different modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean.

Get the high-quality AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, which comes with a travel case and eight Dupont brush heads and currently ships for free for the low price of $29.95 (reg. $189) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership

19 Best Skills To Put on a Resume That Employers Will Love

Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track

Steve Huff

Business News

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Offers Survival Tips to Sam Bankman-Fried Ahead of Possible Jail Time: 'Sam Is Going to Have a Lot of Issues'

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Read More