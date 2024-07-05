Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Dollar Flight Club

As an entrepreneur, you know the importance of following a budget. So, when it comes to your personal life, it's an easy trait to make sure your dollar is going the farthest. And when it comes to planning your travel budget, airfare hacks are a great way to shave a lot of money off.

You can currently score a lifetime membership to Dollar Flight Club for only $34.97, $172 off the usual price tag, or upgrade your membership further with a Premium Plus+ plan for $59.97, which is $447 off the usual price tag. Both are the lowest price you'll see all year.

Dollar Flight Club is designed to be incredibly user-friendly. Simply set your home airport and let the service do the rest. As you go about your day, amazing deals will fly right into your inbox. When you see one you'd like to take advantage of, just book it and start working on your itinerary. You can rest assured you're getting a great deal and making your travel budget stretch further.

Imagine scoring $289 roundtrip flights to Paris or a $181 roundtrip ticket to Hawaii. It's all possible with these Dollar Flight Club memberships. The regular membership provides economy-class tickets, while the Premium Plus+ plan offers the best economy, premium economy, and business-class flight deals.

Get the best price of the year on one of these Dollar Flight Club lifetime subscriptions:

