Save on a Puzzle That Could Win You $1 Million During This Early Black Friday Price-Drop

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and whether you're ecstatic for the upcoming holiday or dreading it, it's always better when you have something to occupy your mind.

This year, you don't have to wait for Black Friday to load up on goodies for Thanksgiving weekend because we're running an Every Day is Black Friday sale, where we're offering limited-time Black Friday discounts on all kinds of things. Just make sure to act fast, because these deals have limited supply.

So, if you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, why not try to win a little money? With The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, you can do just that.

From the makers of The One Million Dollar Puzzle, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle doubles the stakes. This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle has two grand prizes of $1 million, so all you have to do is spend your Thanksgiving weekend putting it together to have a chance at some life-changing money.

Here's how it works. Buy a puzzle, complete it, scan the puzzle (it completes into a large QR code), and find out how much you won. That's it. Every single puzzle is a winner, but prizes range from $1 all the way up to $1 million. There are several prize tiers in-between so you have several chances to get luckier than the average puzzle. Sure, you're most likely to only win a dollar, but the experience of putting the puzzle together with your family will be priceless, right?

Make Thanksgiving a little more interesting this year. For a limited time, you can get an early Black Friday deal on The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle while it's 16 percent off $30 at just $24.99. If you want to increase your chances, you can also get a two-pack for $49.99 (reg. $60), or a four-pack for $99.99 (reg. $120).

