Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Travel is a passion of many and a true delight for even more. If you're running low on holiday gift ideas, a subscription to a verifiable travel deal alert service can prove to be a great last-minute option, especially because it will liberate you from waiting on shipping and its anxiety-inducing variables. Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription for just $39.97 (reg. $690) or a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for just $79.97 (reg. $1,690) through January 1.

Dollar Flight Club sends alerts on deals for business to economy-class flights around the country and the world. Their team scours the web around the clock, zeroes in on mistake postings and remarkably well-priced options, and pulls them out from the rest for users to access quickly and easily.

The Premium Plus+ subscription features added access to business and first-class deal opportunities. These members can also receive a 20 percent discount on Mobile Passport Plus and from partner brands like Huckberry and Babbel.

Dollar Flight Club has a fantastic reputation. On top of being used by more than one million people around the world, it's also been raved about by The Points Guy, Forbes, and Condé Nast Traveler, which noted that "Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats."

Pick one of these lifetime subscriptions at an exclusive price through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.