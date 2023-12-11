Save Time and Money with This Men's Dove Deodorant Stock-Up, Now $26.99 Smell good for less with this deal on 10 men's Dove antiperspirant deodorant sprays.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With a jam-packed work schedule, it can be hard to tackle chores and errands in your limited free time. After all, entrepreneurs are known for working more than than the average work week, which doesn't leave much opportunity to run to the store when you're out of essentials.

Taking advantage of stock-up sales can be very helpful for busy lifestyles, like this deal on a 10-pack of Dove Antiperspirant and Deodorant Spray for Men. It sets you up to smell nice for nearly the whole year, with the potential for ten different scents available. And right now, it can be yours for just $26.99 (reg. $32) — less than $3 a piece—here for a limited time.

Make sure you're smelling fresh even on those Zoom calls with this 10-pack of Dove Antiperspirant and Deodorant Spray for Men. It helps banish sweat and odor with its 0% alcohol and non-irritant formula, making it a gentle option when it comes to antiperspirants. And it works for an impressive 48 hours at a time for those busy mornings that turn into busy nights.

Your underarms will stay comfortable thanks to triple moisturizing technology, which soothes and conditions skin even after you've shaved. And you'll receive a variety of ten different clean and crisp scents, randomly selected, in refreshing fragrances, including Cool Fresh, Mineral Sage, and Aqua Impact.

Take advantage of this deal on a 10-pack of Dove Antiperspirant and Deodorant Spray for Men, and always have deodorant on hand for only $26.99 (reg. $32) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
