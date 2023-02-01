Start Composting with This CES-Featured Device

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For some entrepreneurs, it's about more than just money. You want to create something that helps the world, too. Or, at the very least, doesn't harm it.

If you're looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint, you don't necessarily have to audit your entire operations. Instead, you can take simple steps like starting to compost. It's easier than ever now that the CES-featured Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter is on sale for 30% off.

This tech-forward device is one of the Good Housekeeping Institute's top picks and is the easiest way to start a composting habit. The always-on system runs quietly and safely 24/7, so you can add food or scoop soil anytime. When you add food, you'll cultivate ReencleMicrobe™, special microorganisms specially selected to devour food and transform it into an organic superfood for your garden. Then, in as little as two hours, you'll have premium fertilizer ready to spread on your lawn, garden, or indoor potted plants, allowing you to reuse 90% of your food waste and turn it into something productive.

The ReencleMicrobe can survive in high-acidity and high-salinity environments, and at extreme temperatures, so you won't have to worry about where to put it. Plus, the three-layer filter system reduces the stinky smells of traditional composting. It even operates at a quit level of just 28dB, making it the quietest composter on the market. It has a 1.5-lbs food waste capacity, allowing you to create a solid amount of organic fertilizer that will make your plants and garden happy when all is said and done.

Right now, you can get the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter for $489 for a limited time; that's 30% off (reg. $699).

