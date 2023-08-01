Listen in on this chat on all things creative with crime comic book mastermind Ed Brubaker whose trippy new book "Night Fever" is out now.

Ed Brubaker is one of the most acclaimed writers in comic book history, known for gritty crime series like Lowlife and Criminal, and incredible runs on Batman, Captain America and Uncanny X-Men.



He and his partner in crime artist Sean Phillips have a new book out, Night Fever, and on this episode of Get a Real Job, we learn all about Ed's creative process, his career trajectory, and why oh why he can't just write something nice about ponies and lollipops for once.

Ed has received five best writer Eisner and Harvey Awards for his comic book work over the last decade, and he not only co-created the Winter Soldier character for Marvel comics, but he also has an award-winning cameo in the MCU Captain America: Winter Soldier flick. (Okay, maybe it didn't win any awards but damn it it should have!)

Check out Ed's work for Image Comics and sign up for his incredibly entertaining newsletter Notes From the Basement here. If you like a good dose of trippy weirdness with your crime fiction, be sure to pick up on Night Fever.

About Get a Real Job

Dan Bova, VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com, has high-energy chats with entrepreneurs who are pursuing careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and "get a real job." Everyone from comedians to treasure hunters to craft brewers will explain the ups and downs of doing something that is decidedly not normal, that doesn't have a guaranteed future, but damn is it fun in the meantime.

Theme music by Rich Bova