In the job market? Then you might benefit from some AI-powered assistance.

Whether the jobs market is hot or cold, something that can always turn the tables in your favor is having a strong resume. And, in today's growing world of AI, one that can easily be read by applicant-tracking software.

Here lies an excellent opportunity to harness that power as an applicant: AI Resume Builder. Its creators think it could help you apply to jobs two times faster

When you think about AI joining your job search, don't feel alarmed — you'll enter all your own information, such as your job history, and an AI engine helps you fill out its description and skills. In other words, it's not making anything up. Instead, it's helping you professionally speak to your qualifications and experience.

AI Resume Builder is also a design and organizational tool. Start by choosing a template and using premade sections or creating your own. From there, you can add a profile image, social media handles, and even pops of color.

However, what really saves you time is the ability to create multiple resumes. While you probably don't have time to curate a specialized resume for each application, you can import the same data into a new document, toggle sections on or off to hide information, and rearrange sections with a simple drag-and-drop feature.

AI Resume Builder

