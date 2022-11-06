Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur should have a hobby or passion to enjoy in their spare time. For some, that pastime is wine.

Splash Wines

Who could blame anyone for enjoying a fine wine from time to time? Especially when you can get early Black Friday savings on a collection of fall favorites. As part of our Every Day is Black Friday promotion, we're offering limited-time deals leading up to the big day. The deals are great, but our supply is limited, so right now is the time to jump on this offer of 18 bottles of wine for just $69.99 from Splash Wines.

Just like food, wine is seasonal, and Splash Wines is helping you enjoy fall with a special curation of stunning autumnal selections. Their Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022 have been selected, and through this offer, you can get all 18 for an extraordinary price you won't find anywhere else.

The selection includes a mixed array of reds, whites, and a bottle of bubbly, but through this offer, you can also customize your pack to an extent. If you'd prefer, you can pick all reds or all whites, depending on what best suits your fancy.



Splash Wines has earned a sterling 4.6/5-star rating on Trustpilot on more than 20,000 reviews because they make it so easy and affordable for people to get their hands on some of the world's best wines. Truly, anybody can be a connoisseur with Splash Wines.

Indulge in an early Black Friday deal while these supplies last — which won't be long. Right now, you can get 18 bottles of wine from Splash Wines for 80 percent off $350 at just $69.99. That's less than $4 per bottle.

