Get All Access for $5/mo

Travel Smarter This Summer with This Rosetta Stone-Highlighted Bundle A great way to learn languages, save money, and make sure you get the most out of every trip.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Summer is here, and you may be gearing up for all sorts of leisure or business travel. But unless you're the type of person to spend millions to eat lunch with Warren Buffett, you have some concerns about globe-trotting. It's not cheap to see the world, so you owe it to yourself to find ways to save money and make sure you get the absolute most out of every travel experience.

Before you embark on your journeys, check out The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription. This three-piece bundle combines lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Matt's Flights, and The Complete Travel Hacker Bundle for an extra 20 percent off for a limited time with code ROSETTA20.

Rosetta Stone has been trusted for three decades by international organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor because it is truly the gold standard of language learning. With its intuitive, immersive training method and proprietary speech-recognition technology TruAccent™, Rosetta Stone allows you to learn up to 24 languages (one at a time) with just a little bit of practice each day. The Wall Street Journal writes, "Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in a country."

Want to get to your destination on a budget? Matt's Flights has been featured by The New York Times, Thrillist, and The Hustle as one of the top cheap flight services on the market. Matt and his team search for the best flight deals all day long and when he finds awesome deals from your home airport, he'll give you immediate access to those flights. You can expect three or more deals each week and an unlimited number of custom search requests so you can find the best prices to every destination.

Finally, The Complete Travel Hacker Bundle will teach you how to save money while traveling, how to improve your travel photography, and much more.

See the world better than ever. Get The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for $159.20 from now until July 18 with code ROSETTA20.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

This Type of Content Will Impact Businesses Around the World — Here Are the Opportunities and Obstacles Entrepreneurs Need to Know About

This article aims to provide entrepreneurs with basic knowledge and understanding of the potential of immersive technologies and generative AI in business and discuss their impact on the global business agenda.

By Anna Belova
Marketing

I Asked ChatGPT for a Marketing Plan and Was Shocked at the Result

Generative AI can give us mountains of information on any topic under the sun in seconds — but is it any good at marketing? I had to find out.

By Joy Gendusa
Grow Your Franchise

Your Won't Have a Strong Sales Pitch Until You Follow These 6 Pitch Strategies

If you want to see improvement, you have to put in the work.

By Rob Lancit
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Donald Trump Reportedly Owns Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency

The former President reported the assets in a regulatory financial filing on Thursday.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

'Leadership Is Not a Popularity Contest': Lessons from LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly

The three-time Home Depot Head Coach of the Year and one of the winningest coaches in college football history breaks down his playbook for team success.

By William Salvi