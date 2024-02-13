Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many entrepreneurs, traveling throughout any given calendar year could be essential for maintaining important relationships, developing new ones, and growing your business as a whole. If you're not keeping those costs in check with some sort of pipeline to cost-saving travel deals, then you're unnecessarily costing yourself and your business.

To help out, you can grab this lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for just $79.97 (reg. $790) through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Setting itself apart from other flight deal alert services, OneAir Elite uses AI technology to scan millions of fares in real time, delivering outstanding results remarkably fast. And you get alerts for economy, first, business, and premium class flights. You can also access hotel deals and more.

With your subscription, you'll get access to the OneAir mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android devices and has features for searching and booking flights. This is more convenient than other services that redirect you to complete your bookings. OneAir also supports setting up destination-specific alerts and searches so you can zero in on the deals to the destinations you know you'll need to head to.

OneAir has earned several stellar reviews from verified users. One five-star review from a buyer named Armando reads, "Wholesale rates and exceptional service, OneAir delivers! I am thrilled with my decision to sign up with OneAir!"

To find out how beneficial this AI-driven alert service can be for your travel budget, invest at a low rate during this limited-time Presidents' Day price drop.

